3 security personnel martyred in terror attack at J&K’s Baramulla

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 17: Two CRPF jawans and one Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been martyred in a terror attack at Baramulla, J&K.

Terrorists today attacked a Joint Security Naka Party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at Baramulla's Kreeri area in North Kashmir. One J&K Police SPO was martyred in the encounter. Two CRPF jawans who were injured in the attacked succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, alert security forces averted a major tragedy after recovering an Improvised Explosive Device near the Pujan village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The IED was planted beneath a bridge. IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that an IED planted by terrorists under a bridge near Pujan village was recovered. This is a road between Pujan and Galwan, Kumar also said.

This timely action by the security forces averted a major tragedy as the road connects Pulwama district with Budgam. The road is extensively used by the security forces. It may be recalled that a similar incident was reported last month after an IED was recovered from the Gangoo area in Pulwama.

Meanwhile, 4G mobile internet secures were on Sunday restored in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The services were restored in Udhampur and Ganderbal. "The high-speed mobile data services in the districts of Udhampur and Ganderbal shall be restored forthwith, on a trial basis, while in the rest of the districts, Internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only," and order issued by the Principal Secretary, Home read.