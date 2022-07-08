Hearing in Taj Mahal ‘history’ case postponed to May 12 due to lawyers' protest in Allahabad HC

22 doors of Taj Mahal will not be opened says HC

Mumtaz Mahal Death Anniversary: All you need to know

3-hour free entrance to Taj Mahal on 'Bakrid'

India

oi-Prakash KL

Agra, July 8: Entry for tourists at Taj Mahal will be free for three hours on Sunday on the occasion of 'Bakrid' or Eid -al-Adha, an official said on Friday.

The entry will be free from 7 am to 10 am for offering namaz at the mosque premises of the historic monument.

Superintending Archaeologist at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle Raj Kumar Patel said, "Entry fee at Taj Mahal for offering Namaz on 'Bakrid' will be free from 7 am to 10 am in the morning on Sunday. The booking offices at Taj Mahal shall also remain closed on the occasion."

Assam: AIUDF urges Muslims not to sacrifice cow on 'Bakrid' festival

It has to be noted that entry to all monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), including the Taj Mahal, remained free on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day.