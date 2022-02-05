YouTube
    3% divorces in Mumbai due to traffic, says Amruta Fadnavis

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Feb 05: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta has said that Mumbai's traffic is the cause of three per cent divorces in the city.

    "I'm saying this as common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3% divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it," Amruta Fadnavis told reporters.

    3% divorces in Mumbai due to traffic, says Amruta Fadnavis

    Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi taunted at her statement and called it "Best (il)logic of the day".

    "Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake..," Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

    Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages," she added.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 15:53 [IST]
