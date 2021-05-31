3.8 magnitude quake hits Assam's Tezpur; Second in less than 24 hours

Guwahati, May 31: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Monday said that an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Assam's Tezpur on Monday morning. The quake occurred at 9:50am at a depth of 24 kilometres and its epicentre was located at 44km west of Tezpur, the centre added.

Taking to Twitter, the NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 31-05-2021, 09:50:50 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 44km W of Tezpur, Assam, India."

On Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolted Tezpur district at 2:23pm at the depth of 16km and its epicentre was 40km west of Tezpur.

3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Assam’s Sonitpur

Meanwhile, last month in Sonitpur, whose headquarters Tezpur was rocked first by the strong temblor at 7.51 am on Wednesday, and its nearby areas on both sides of Brahmaputra river in central Assam have experienced more than 25 aftershocks.

The Assam government had officials concerned to assess the situation and directed them to collect data of tremors of different magnitudes since 1896 for examining the nature of their impact to prepare an effective mitigation roadmap for the future.

