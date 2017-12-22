2G verdict: What happens to the 122 licences that SC quashed?

With the special CBI court acquitting all persons in the 2G case, the big question is about the fate of the 122 licences granted to companies and the allocation of 2G spectrum which was quashed by the Supreme Court in 2012.

Will the SC order which quashed the grant of licences be affected by the verdict of the special court. Legal experts say that the SC verdict will remain and would be unaffected.

The case heard by the SC arose out of civil liability and it dealt with the question of procedural irregularity. The special court on the other hand dealt with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, illegal enrichment and offences prescribed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The prosecution must note that the verdict of the Supreme Court cannot be used as evidence of criminality in a higher court. This is because the burden of proof in a criminal case is different compared to procedural illegality.

