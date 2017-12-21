2G scam: When Raja had tears in his eyes as court held him innocent

Former telecom minister was in tears as the court read out the verdict acquitting him of all charges in the 2G scam. The packed court hall into which journalists were not allowed waited with bated breath for the verdict.

The court which went into thousands of documents before arriving at the verdict, read out only the operative portion of the judgment. Raja had come to the court by around 9.30 am and his entry had caused some security problems owing to the large number of supporters who were waiting for him.

Raja stood still with his head down as the court read out the verdict. He was in tears when the judge read, " I have no hesitation in holding that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the charges and all accused are acquitted of the charges."

For Raja it was a difficult time. After his arrest in 2011, he spent nearly one year in jail. He argued the case by himself apart from getting into the box to be examined by the prosecution. He had denied accepting bribes from the telecom firms to issue them out of turn licences below the market price.

After the verdict was delivered, Raja said, " like a good lawyer, I will comment only after reading the verdict."

OneIndia News