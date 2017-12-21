2G scam verdict: Subramanian Swamy claims 'internal sabotage'

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that judgment is a very bad judgement, and said that it must be appealed in higher court.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Swamy said,''Today's judgment is a very bad judgement, this must be appealed in higher court.''

''Judge says earlier there was a lot of enthusiasm, but later it became worse and worse. Judge also said counsels were lackadaisical. This is a big condemnation of the Govt's controlling of the case,'' he said.

The BJP leader further said,''Former AG Mukul Rohatgi has welcomed this verdict, I had written to PM opposing his appointment as AG. Rohatgi had appeared for some of accused companies.''

''This is not a setback at all, its an aberration as the law officers were not serious on fighting against corruption. So I hope the PM takes lesson from this.We must now fight corruption on war footing. It has been derailed, but it can be put back on track again provided we have honest law officers and lawyers who don't do 'chamchagiri' of ministers.'' added Swamy.

OneIndia News