26! Aam Admi Party fields most candidates with criminal background for Delhi polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: Out of 672 candidates analysed, 133 (20%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, out of 673 candidates analysed, 114(17%) had declared criminal cases against themselves, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

104 (15%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, 74 (11%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Among major parties, 42(60%) out of 70 candidates analysed from AAP, 26(39%) out of 67 candidates analysed from BJP, 18(27%) out of 66 candidates analysed from INC, 12 (18%) out of 66 candidates analysed from BSP and 3(60%) out of 5 candidates from NCP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among major parties, 36(51%) out of 70 candidates analysed from AAP, 17(25%) out of 67 candidates analysed from BJP, 13(20%) out of 66 candidates analysed from INC, 10 (15%) out of 66 candidates analysed from BSP and 2(40%) out of 5 candidates from NCP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

32 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 32 candidates 1 candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

4 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

26 per cent chance that candidate with criminal background will win Delhi elections

20 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 8 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech.

25(36%) out of 70 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.