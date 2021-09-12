UAE allows travellers from 14 countries including India ahead of Expo 2020 in Dubai; Details here

Mizoram, Sep 12: Mizoram reported 1,089 Covid-19 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, as per a health official. The total count has now breached the 70,000-mark on Sunday.

The health official reportedly told the PTI that 245 children have tested positive for Covid-19. The death toll rose to 236 after three died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate climbed to 13.98 per cent from 10.73 per cent on Saturday as 7,791 samples were tested, he said.

The number of active cases in Mizoram stands at 12,429 while 58,175 people have been discharged.

The state's capital Aizawl has recorded the most number of cases. So far, 45,530 cases have been reported here with 180 fatalities. A total of 37,653 patients have been discharged with 7,697 active cases.

Aizwal district registered the highest number of new cases at 635, followed by Kolasib (104) and Siaha (78). Only one patient has a travel history, while the remaining 1,088 infections were detected during contact tracing, reports PTI.

The COVID-19 tally stood at 70,840.

The state has tested over 9.63 lakh samples to date and inoculated over 6.63 lakh people, of whom 2.98 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 15:39 [IST]