    23-year-old man arrested for passing sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan

    Lucknow, Jan 20: A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad and military intelligence sleuths for allegedly passing on sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

    Rashid Ahmad was picked up on Sunday and a mobile phone, which he used to send photographs and video clips of vital Army installations and CRPF camps to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents across the border, was recovered from him, the official said.

    23-year-old man arrested for passing sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan
      NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 20th, 2020

      Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been to Pakistan twice, according to the official.

      Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 11:42 [IST]
