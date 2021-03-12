21st Meeting of WMCC on India-China Border Affairs seeks in-depth discussions on remaining issues

New Delhi, Mar 12: The 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on March 12, 2021.

According to reports, the Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector and had in-depth discussions on the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

They agreed that the completion of the disengagement in North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake provided a good basis for the two sides to work towards early resolution of these remaining issues. They agreed that the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in Moscow in September last year as also their recent phone conversation last month should continue to guide the work of two sides.

The two sides should continue their dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points at the earliest. This would enable two sides to look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They also agreed that in the interim two sides should continue to maintainstability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident.