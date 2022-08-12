21-year-old kills widow mother suspecting affair in Gurugram

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 12: A 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed his widow mother multiple times and strangulated her to death, suspecting her of having an affair, police said on Friday.

Accused Pravesh was arrested on Thursday and he confessed to the crime, they said.

After the death of her husband, Sona Devi (40) moved back to Garhi in Hisar, her maternal village, and worked as warden at a private school. However, she quit her job around six months ago and was living at a rented room in the same village.

Pravesh resided at Jatwada Mohalla in Sonepat and used to visit his mother occasionally. During one such visit on August 6, he allegedly stabbed her multiple times and then strangulated her to make sure she was dead.

He then allegedly hid her body under the cot.

Sona Devi's decomposed body was recovered only four days later on Wednesday after the room owner complained of a foul smell and called the police.

During investigation, Sona Devi's brother Parvinder accused Pravesh of killing her. He was arrested from Rohtak on Thursday, an official from Sector 10 A police station said.

According to the police official, Pravesh suspected his mother to be in a relationship as he had seen her speaking over phone several times.

He has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 16:30 [IST]