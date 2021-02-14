YouTube
    21 year old B'luru activist arrested over Greta Thunberg's 'Toolkit' case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 14: A 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection to the "toolkit" shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter to show support for the farmers' protest.

    Disha Ravi is one of the founders of the "Friday for Future" campaign. It has been alleged that she edited the toolkit and sent it ahead.

    21 year old Bluru activist arrested over Greta Thunbergs Toolkit case
    Greta Thunberg

    The Delhi Police earlier said the creator of the "toolkit", an organization calling itself the Poetic Justice Foundation, is a Khalistani group.

    The cyber-crime cell of the Delhi Police registered an FIR on charges of "sedition", "criminal conspiracy" and "promoting hatred" against the creators of the 'toolkit'.

    On February 4, the Delhi Police filed a case regarding toolkit tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Coming after the chaos and violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, her tweet had helped draw global attention to the protest.

    The Delhi Police said the toolkit was found on a social media handle ahead of the violence and indicates a conspiracy behind the events of January 26.

    Twitter exploded with allegations that the document shared mistakenly by the young environmentalist shows how her tweets "weren't organic and plan of a larger PR campaign to malign India".

    "We have registered a case for spreading disaffection against the government of India - it's regarding sedition - and disharmony between groups on religious, social and cultural grounds, and criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan," the Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan had added.

    Read more about:

    farmers protest

    Story first published: Sunday, February 14, 2021, 11:32 [IST]
