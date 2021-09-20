YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2022 Punjab polls will be fought under leadership of Sidhu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amritsar, Sep 20: Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Sunday said that the upcoming state assembly elections will be fought under Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who is "very popular", given the state's present political circumstances.

    2022 Punjab polls will be fought under leadership of Sidhu
    Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "It (Congress face for upcoming state assembly polls) will be decided by the Congress president, but given the circumstances, elections will be fought with the Chief Minister's cabinet under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, whose chief is Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is very popular."

    'Hope Channi can keep Punjab safe from security threats’: Amarinder Singh'Hope Channi can keep Punjab safe from security threats’: Amarinder Singh

    He further stated that Congress had yesterday itself unanimously decided to make Charanjit Singh Channi the next Chief Minister of Punjab.

    "The decision (to choose the new Punjab CM) was taken yesterday only. We were only waiting to meet the Governor. The party was unanimous on Charanjit Singh Channi's name. We will try to ensure that he (Amarinder Singh) is there at oath-taking, but it's up to him," said Rawat.

    He said that the names for two deputy chief ministers are yet to be decided.

    "Our mutual feeling is that there should be two deputy CMs. Soon we will take a call on it along with names for the Council of Ministers. Some names have been discussed but it's the CM's prerogative who will discuss it with party high command and takes a call," the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.

    Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi will take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday at 11 am on Monday.

    Addressing media after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the Chief Minister-designate of Punjab said, "We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. Oath taking ceremony will take place at 11 am tomorrow."

    Charanjit Singh Channi is new Punjab Chief MinisterCharanjit Singh Channi is new Punjab Chief Minister

    Channi will succeed Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

    These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

    (PTI)

    More NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU News  

    Read more about:

    navjot singh sidhu punjab

    Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 9:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X