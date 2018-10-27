  • search

2019 Lok Sabha polls: Chandrababu Naidu meets Kejriwal to discuss national issues

By
    New Delhi, Oct 27: Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday to garner support against the Centre-led BJP government.

    Image tweeted by ANI

    At a press conference, Naidu attacked the Narendra Modi government, saying, "CBI inquiry is going on, it's under trial. Even our PM had said that all culprits in political corruption cases will be punished within one year time. On the contrary, some people are escaping. You're supporting tainted parties and victimising those who oppose you."

    Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that people across the nation will have to join hands to save India and its constitution.

    Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after their meeting at the capital's Andhra Pradesh Bhawan, "Had a good meeting with Chandrababu Naidu. Sharad Yadav was also present for a while. Discussed national issues. Present BJP government is a threat to the nation and to the Constitution. People across India will need to join hands to save India and the Constitution."

    Naidu is also expected to meet other leaders, including those from Left parties on his Delhi trip.

    The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held next year.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 27, 2018, 17:50 [IST]
