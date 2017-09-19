2008 Malegaon blast accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi get bail

A National Investigation Court (NIA) court on Tuesday granted bail to 2008 Malegaon blast case accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi.

The two accused were given bail by the court a month after the Supreme Court in August had granted bail to Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit (retired), the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast which killed seven people.

After that, both Chaturvedi and Dhar Dwivedi has filed bail applications on grounds of parity.

Both men have to give one or two sureties, as well as personal bonds of Rs 5 lakh.

The blasts took place on 29 September 2008 near Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon, killed 7 people and A total of 80 people were injured.