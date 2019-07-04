2005 Karnataka naxal attack case: Varavara Rao taken into custody

India

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 04: P Varavara Rao, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case has been taken into custody by the Karnataka police in connection with the 2005 naxal attack case.

Rao was in judicial custody for the Bhima Koregaon case. A case was registered against Rao in connection with the 2005 naxal attack case at the Pirumani police station at Pavaguda.

In the attack 8 CRPF soldiers were martyred, following which a case was filed under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Rao's name had cropped up as the main conspirator in the case. The Karnataka police obtained a warrant from a local court, following which it sought to take him into custody.

The police also obtained a no-objection certificate from a Pune court, following which he was taken into custody.