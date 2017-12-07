2005 cash for query scam: Delhi court puts 11 ex-MPs on trial

New Delhi, December 7: Eleven former parliamentarians were framed with graft and criminal conspiracy charges in the infamous 2005 cash-for-query scam.

Delhi court special Judge Kiran Bansal put the 11 former MPs and an individual on trial, which will commence from January 12.

The former MPs accused in the case are Y G Mahajan (BJP), Chhatarpal Singh Lodha (BJP), Anna Saheb M K Patil (BJP), Manoj Kumar (RJD), Chandra Pratap Singh (BJP), Ram Sewak Singh (Congress), Narender Kumar Kushwaha (BSP), Pradeep Gandhi (BJP), Suresh Chandel (BJP), Lal Chandra Kol (BSP) and Raja Rampal (BSP).

A sting operation against the then MPs was conducted by two journalists which was telecast on a private news channel on December 12, 2005.

It came to be known as the cash-for-query scam. The prosecution had relied upon CDs/DVDs containing conversations among the accused and others.

The court also framed charges against Rampal's then PA, Ravinder Kumar, special public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said. The proceedings against one of an accused, Vijay Phogat, have been abated as he has passed away. Phogat was alleged to be a middleman.

PTI