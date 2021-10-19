20 years in public life: Amit Shah flags off ‘Modi Van’, what is it?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flagged off 'Modi Van' today under the 'Seva hi Sangathan' programme to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 20 years in public life.

The special van will operate under the aegis of Kaushambi Vikas Parishad, which is run by BJP's National Secretary Vinod Sonkar.

"Five Modi Van will be operated in the five Vidhan Sabha constituencies across the Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. There is a control office for the vans. It will be operated from these control offices," Sonkar told ANI.

The Modi van will consist of a 32-inch television and a high-speed internet service which will broadcast PM Modi's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The van will also consist of telemedicine. The van has is equipped with a machine that can test 39 blood samples in one go. The van will also release a weekly medical bulletin.

This van will be used to administer the oath to the people of the village for cleanliness and plastic-free.

It will administer a pledge that will be taken for the conservation of water and for the cleanliness of the river pond of the village.

The Modi Van will help in promoting vaccination against COVID-19 in the remote village.

The van will also focus on the registration of the labours and different sections of people under several schemes of the Centre. The van will help in the 100 per cent registration under widow pension, disability pension and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The villagers will also be taught about the government schemes.

PM Modi completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister this month. He served as Gujarat CM between 2001 and 2014.

Under his leadership of PM Modi, the BJP won 282 seats, the first time since 1984 that a party won parliamentary majority on its own.

In 2019, the BJP's tally rose further to 303, as PM Modi was re-elected for a second term.