  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 18: At least 20 personnel of the Indian Navy have tested positive for COVID-19. The personnel have been admitted to the naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai's Colaba, a report in the Hindustan Times stated.

    20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for COVID-19

    This is the first reported case of coronavirus in the Indian Navy. The Army has reported 8 positive cases. On Friday, Army Chief, M M Naravane said that the Army had 8 cases of which two are doctors, while one is a nursing assistant. Four are responding well to treatment, he also said.

    Air evacuation pod for coronavirus patients developed by Navy

    Our personnel who have not come in contact with any infected person are being moved back to the units. Two special trains have been catered for them between Bengaluru and Jammu and Bengaluru and Guwahati, he had said.

    On April 9, the Indian Navy Chief had said that, the Navy should plan for the worst. We need to be ready for the worst case scenario and to my mind, it will be a long battle, he had also said.

    More INDIAN NAVY News

    Read more about:

    indian navy coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 8:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X