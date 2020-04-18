20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: At least 20 personnel of the Indian Navy have tested positive for COVID-19. The personnel have been admitted to the naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai's Colaba, a report in the Hindustan Times stated.

This is the first reported case of coronavirus in the Indian Navy. The Army has reported 8 positive cases. On Friday, Army Chief, M M Naravane said that the Army had 8 cases of which two are doctors, while one is a nursing assistant. Four are responding well to treatment, he also said.

Our personnel who have not come in contact with any infected person are being moved back to the units. Two special trains have been catered for them between Bengaluru and Jammu and Bengaluru and Guwahati, he had said.

On April 9, the Indian Navy Chief had said that, the Navy should plan for the worst. We need to be ready for the worst case scenario and to my mind, it will be a long battle, he had also said.