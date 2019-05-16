20 candidates contesting 7th phase have declared crimes against women

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 16: There are 96 women in the fray contesting the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Polling will be held in the 7th phase on May 19, following which the results would be declared on May 23.

There are around 909 candidates in the fray contesting in this final phase. The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 7 election is Rs. 4.61 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 45 INC candidates is Rs. 17.15 crores, 43 BJP candidates is Rs 9.82 crores, 39 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 5.24 crores, and 14 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 5.20 crore says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

How India votes and what are the top priorities

There are 278(31 per cent) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more. Among the major parties 40(89 per cent) out of 45 candidates from INC, 36(84 per cent) out of 43 candidates from BJP, 11(28 per cent) out of 39 candidates from BSP, 9(64 per cent) out of 14 candidates from AAP and 59(19 per cent) out of 313 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 7 election is Rs. 4.61 crores.

537(59 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years while 366(40per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 51 to 80 years. 3 candidates have not given their age. 3 candidates have declared their age to be above 80 years. 96(11 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 7 elections.

170 have declared pending criminal cases against themselves. 127 of the 909 candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

5 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 12 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

34 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

7 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping (IPC Section-363), Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364) and Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person (IPC Section-365) against themselves.

20 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), Dowery death (IPC Section-304B), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) etc and Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509) against themselves. Among these 20 candidates, 2 have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376) against themselves.

1,500 with criminal background, 2,297 crorepatis, 716 women contested LS polls 2019

10 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Among the major parties, 18(42 per cent) out of 43 candidates from BJP, 14 (31 per cent) out of 45 candidates from INC, 6(15 per cent) out of 39 candidates from BSP, 3(21 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from AAP and 29(9 per cent) out of 313 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 15(35 per cent) out of 43 candidates from BJP, 10 (22 per cent) out of 45 candidates from INC, 4(10 per cent) out of 39 candidates from BSP, 1(7 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from AAP and 24(8 per cent) out of 313 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

33 out of 59 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.