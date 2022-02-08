PM Modi to visit Manipur, Tripura on Jan 4 to inaugurate several Developmental projects

Night curfew in Tripura from Monday; Theatres, parks, bars to operate at 50% capacity

SC restrains Tripura cops from acting on notice to Twitter against journalist's tweets on violence

2 Tripura MLAs who resigned from Assembly and quit BJP, join Congress

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Agartala, Feb 08: Tripura MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha, who had resigned from the Assembly and quit the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, have joined the Congress.

The two MLAs met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi before joining the Grand Old Party.

Roy Barman and Saha had earlier met Speaker Ratan Chakraborty and handed over their resignation letters.

Roy Barman told reporters that they will travel to New Delhi later in the day and finalise the future course of action amid speculation that they may join the Congress on Tuesday.

"We will be back in Tripura on February 12. We have also sent letters to BJP state president Manik Saha, resigning from the primary membership of the party," said Saha.

The BJP's tally went down to 33 in the 60-member assembly with the resignation of the two MLAs.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 10:49 [IST]