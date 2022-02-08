YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 Tripura MLAs who resigned from Assembly and quit BJP, join Congress

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Agartala, Feb 08: Tripura MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha, who had resigned from the Assembly and quit the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, have joined the Congress.

    The two MLAs met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi before joining the Grand Old Party.

    2 Tripura MLAs who resigned from Assembly and quit BJP, join Congress

    Roy Barman and Saha had earlier met Speaker Ratan Chakraborty and handed over their resignation letters.
    Roy Barman told reporters that they will travel to New Delhi later in the day and finalise the future course of action amid speculation that they may join the Congress on Tuesday.

    "We will be back in Tripura on February 12. We have also sent letters to BJP state president Manik Saha, resigning from the primary membership of the party," said Saha.

    The BJP's tally went down to 33 in the 60-member assembly with the resignation of the two MLAs.

    More TRIPURA News  

    Read more about:

    tripura tripura assembly polls

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X