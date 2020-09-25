2 Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist gunned down in J&K

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Sep 25: Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba have been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces have recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition. There was heavy exchange of fire reported in Sirhama, Anantnag. The encounter it may be recalled had broken out yesterday.

Shopian encounter: Here is why Army is initiating action against its men

On Thursday, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

An encounter broke out at Maghama in Tral area of the district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police officer said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he added.