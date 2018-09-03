  • search

2 Indians go missing while fishing in Nepal

Posted By: PTI
    Kathmandu, Sept 3: Two Indian nationals have gone missing after being swept away by Sunkoshi river in Nepal's Sindhupalchok district, police said.

    Representational photo
    The incident occurred on Sunday when the duo were fishing in the river at Bahrabise area in the district, which is 75 km from Kathmandu, they said. The missing persons were identified as Ruplal Sahani, 30, and Manohar Sahani, 25. Both of them are residents of Sitamarhi district of Bihar, police said, adding that search is on for the missing persons.

    PTI

