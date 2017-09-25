BJP National Executive meet: Members pledge to make India corruption free

The National Executive Meet on the first day of 2-day session the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pledged to make India corruption free, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

In a press conference, Piyusha Goyal conveyed party chief Amit Shah's address to the national meet.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's speech in US, Goyal said, "Rahul Gandhi has been undermining India these days. People of India and BJP do not stand with the way Rahul Gandhi spoke about Indian politics on an International platform."

Rahul Gandhi ji has been undermining India these days, Amit Shah ji gave a befitting reply with facts: Piyush Goyal on BJP Natl Exec meet pic.twitter.com/VEuFUtNKLh — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

"The Government is relentlessly working in the interests of the poor. 70 years post-Independence, India is still struggling under a lot of challenges," he said.

Goyal anncounced that "Amit Shah ji said that from October 3-17 BJP workers will do a 'padyatra' in Kerala and connect with the people."

Goyal further said that Amit Shah has condemned the incidences of violence across various parts of the country.

A two-day BJP national executive meet has begun on Monday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to dispel concerns over the state of economy and lay down his government's economic and political agenda.

The party's national office bearers, including its president Amit Shah, state chiefs and other key organisational leaders will meet today. The. The executive meet likely to discuss the Rohingya crisis, roadmap for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and to review its performance and the impact of policies.

This meeting of the BJP National Executive is being organized on the occasion of Deen Dayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary.

A key highlight of the meeting will be the presence of the party's all elected lawmakers, including close to 1,400 MLAs, 337 MPs and all MLCs besides its core group leaders from states among others on Monday.

