2 Chinese choppers transgressed to Indian territory in Sept: Reports

New Delhi, Oct 25: Aerial transgression by two Chinese helicopters reportedly took place on 27 September in Ladakh Trig Heights. Both the helicopters remained in Indian territory for about ten minutes and then went back.

This comes weeks after Pakistan violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports from Pakistan, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan was travelling in this chopper.

Earlier on August 27, Chinese troops had intruded in Ladakh region. Two MI-17 helicopters were spotted by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Both the helicopters were in the Indian air space for nearly five minutes.

The ties between India and China have hit a rock-bottom since the 73-day-long military face off on Bhutan's Doklam plateau last year.

On June 16, 2017, Chinese troops entered Doklam territory with construction vehicles and road-building equipment began extending an existing road southward. To stop the Chinese troops from constructing the road, around 270 Indian troops, on June 18, 2017, with weapons and two bulldozers, entered Doklam.

Doklam is claimed by both China as well as India's ally Bhutan.

Both India and China, on August 28, announced that they had withdrawn all their soldiers from Doklam.