2 cases of Omicron reported in India: Avoiding mass gathering will help check spread says Govt

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: India has detected two cases of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant first reported in South Africa.

Two passengers who arrived at the Bangalore International Airport in November tested positive for the Omicron strain. Both have been quarantined and their condition is stable. Both patients are men and are aged 64 and 46, the Health Ministry said. Their identities will not be revealed to protect their privacy, the ministry also said.

The ministry also said that all people who came in contact with them have been traced and are being tested.

The two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID-19 appropriate is needed, Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR said.

The government said that not organising mass gatherings will help in checking the spread of Omicron.

No severe symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported so far. All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied, Joint Secretary Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said.

V K Paul, member health NITI Aayog said that increased COVID-19 vaccine uptake is the needs of the hour. Do not delay in getting fully vaccinated, Paul also said.

The Omicron variant is being carefully examined and decisions will be taken on the basis of the same. It is an ongoing discussion with our technical and scientific circles, Paul also said.

Agarwal also said that the around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of Omicron so far. Surge in cases being noted across the world on an overall basis, Europe reported 70 per cent of the cases in the world in last one week. In the week ending 28 Nov, around 2.75 Lakh new cases and over 31,000 deaths reported in European region, Agarwal also added.

In comparison to this, Southeast Asian region that includes India and 11 other countries, reported only 1.2 Lakh cases in last one week - only 3.1 per cent of the cases of the world. A decrease in cases is being reported in the Southeast Asian region, Agarwal also said.