  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 Assam Rifles personnel killed in encounter along Indo-Myanmar border

    By PTI
    |

    Kohima/New Delhi, May 25: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others injured during a gunfight with suspected NSCN(K) militants in Mon area along the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

    Two Assam Rifles personnel killed in encounter along Indo-Myanmar border

    Lt Col Vincent Patton, the PRO of Inspector General of Assam Rifles, said that suspected militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) triggered an IED explosion at around 1.30 pm when a column of Assam Rifles jawans were travelling in two vehicles.

    This was followed by an exchange of fire between the paramilitary personnel and the ultras in which two soldiers were killed. Four other personnel were injured in the gunfight and they were evacuated to the Army Hospital in Jorhat in Assam, Patton said. They are stable now.

    Casualties on militants' side are yet to be ascertained, the PRO said, adding that a hunt is on to nab them. The deceased personnel have been identified as Naib Subedar Dina Nath Ram, a junior commissioned officer (JCO), and rifleman Kalidas Sharma. The incident took place near border pillars 147 and 148 along the Indo-Myanmar border, sources said.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More ASSAM RIFLES News

    Read more about:

    assam rifles myanmar

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue