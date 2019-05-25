2 Assam Rifles personnel killed in encounter along Indo-Myanmar border

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Kohima/New Delhi, May 25: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others injured during a gunfight with suspected NSCN(K) militants in Mon area along the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

Lt Col Vincent Patton, the PRO of Inspector General of Assam Rifles, said that suspected militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) triggered an IED explosion at around 1.30 pm when a column of Assam Rifles jawans were travelling in two vehicles.

This was followed by an exchange of fire between the paramilitary personnel and the ultras in which two soldiers were killed. Four other personnel were injured in the gunfight and they were evacuated to the Army Hospital in Jorhat in Assam, Patton said. They are stable now.

Casualties on militants' side are yet to be ascertained, the PRO said, adding that a hunt is on to nab them. The deceased personnel have been identified as Naib Subedar Dina Nath Ram, a junior commissioned officer (JCO), and rifleman Kalidas Sharma. The incident took place near border pillars 147 and 148 along the Indo-Myanmar border, sources said.

PTI