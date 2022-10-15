APPSC expresses regret over question paper leak, says process on to identify weak links within

AFSPA in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland extended for 6 months from today

2 Arunachal Pradesh youths missing from near China border, search underway

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

Itanagar, Oct 15: Two youths from Arunachal Pradesh reportedly went missing after they went out in search of medicinal plants located near the China border, news agency ANI reported.

The youths, identified as Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu, are residents of Goilang town.

The family of the youths lodged missing complaints before the police on October 9.

"We have contacted the army and our search and rescue operation are underway," ANI quoted Rike Kamsi, superintendent of police, Anjaw district, as saying.

The Hindu reported that Tikro and Manyu had left for Chaglagam in Anjaw district on August 19. The family said it has lodged the complaint after searches for the youths went in vain, the report added.

A member of the missing Tikro's family said that we sought the help of the police as we suspect they may have crossed over to China inadvertently

The SP said, "We would submit a report to the state government after examining the witnesses, family members and the villagers living near the border. "

"It is common for the locals to explore forests in search of medicinal herbs," Kamsi said.

Earlier in January, a youth, Miran Taron, 17, had gone missing in Arunachal Pardesh. Then, China's People's Liberation Army had handed over the boy to the Indian Army.

Also in September 2020, the Chinese PLA had reportedly abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh and released them after about a week after the Government of India intervened.