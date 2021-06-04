YouTube
    1,93,95,287 vaccines still available with states: Centre

    New Delhi, June 04: More than 1.93 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

    The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 24 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

    Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 22,27,33,963 doses, the ministry said.

    "As many as 1,93,95,287 are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

    As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

    Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 16:09 [IST]
    X