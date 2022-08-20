19 dead, 5 missing in flash floods, landslides in Himachal Pradesh

India

oi-Prakash KL

Shimla, Aug 20: The landslide, flash flood and cloud burst triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh have killed at least 19 people, including eight members of a family in the last 24 hours, State Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said on Saturday.

Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts have witnessed maximum damage, the official said, adding that so far 36 weather-related incidents have been reported in the state.

As many as 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigath highway at Shoghi have been blocked for traffic, he added.

In Mandi alone, 13 persons died and five went missing in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: The railway bridge on Chakki river in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district damaged due to flash flood, and collapsed today morning. The water in the river is yet to recede: Northern Railways pic.twitter.com/ApmVkwAkB8 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Bodies of eight members of a family were retrieved from the debris of their house after a four-hour-long search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police at Kashan village in Gohar development block, he added. The house collapsed in a landslide.

In a horrifying video going viral on social media, the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed amid continuous downpours and flash floods in the area on Saturday. It is a railway bridge constructed over the Chakki river.

The incident was widely shared on various social media platforms. The video shows the moment a part of the railway bridge seen collapsing amid downpours.

Meanwhile, train service between Pathankot and Jogindernagar has been suspended after the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday, officials said.