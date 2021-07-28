YouTube
    18 labourers crushed to death as truck hits bus

    Lucknow, July 28: 18 labourers who were sleeping on the road were killed after a bus ran over them in Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh.

    The labourers from Bihar were returning from Haryana when their bus broke down on a highway on Tuesday night. They slept on the road in front of the bus. A truck hit the bus from behind owing to which they were crushed to death.

    The labourers who were injured in the accident have been taken to hospital informed senior police official Satya Narayan Sabat.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 9:27 [IST]
