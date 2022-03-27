14 Punjab cops awarded for 'excellent' arrangements during PM's controversial Jalandhar visit

New Delhi, Mar 27: The Punjab police have awarded 'DGP's Commendation Disc' to 14 police personnel who looked after security arrangements without any lapses when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jalandhar during an election campaign in the recently-concluded polls.

It is surprising to note that the Punjab police of Ferozepur security breach was criticised over the security lapses during PM Modi's visit to Jalandhar on January 5 for an election rally. A total of 14 police personnel have been presented with the award as per an order by Punjab DGP VK Bhawra issued on March 26.

On January 5, the Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Ferozepur to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. The Prime Minister's convoy during his visit to National Martyrs Memorial in Punjab via road reached a flyover where the road was blocked by protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.

The officers, who have been awarded the DGP's Commendation Disc, include Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman Harshadray Nimbale, Kapurthala SSP Dayama Harish Omprakash, Commandant 7th Battalion Rajpal Singh Sandhu, Commandant 27th Batallion Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, SSP Jalandhar Rural Satinder Singh, AIG Gurmeet Singh, and Commandant 80th Batallion Jagmohan Singh. Besides, AIG Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, DCP Jalandhar Jaskitranjit Singh Teja, AIG Rajeshwar Singh Sidhu, Manjeet Singh Dhesi, ADCP Jalandhar Suhail Qasim Mir, DSP Rakesh Yadav and Inspector Vivek Chandar have also been awarded the 'DGP's Commendation Disc'.

