14 MLAs in new Manipur assembly have declared pending criminal cases

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: Out of the 60 winning candidates analysed in 2022, 14(23%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 60 MLAs analysed during Manipur Assembly elections in 2017, 2(3%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

11 (18%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of 60 MLAs analysed during Manipur Assembly elections in 2017, 2 (3%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

7 (22%) out of 32 winning candidates from BJP, 4(80%) out of 5 winning candidates from INC, 1(14%) out of 7 winning candidates from NPP, 1(17%) out of 6 winning candidates from JD(U) and 1(33%) out of 3 Independent winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

5 (16%) out of 32 winning candidates from BJP, 4(80%) out of 5 winning candidates from INC, 1(14%) out of 7 winning candidates from NPP and 1(17%) out of 6 JD(U) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 60 winning candidates analysed, 48 (80%) are crorepatis. Out of 60 MLAs analysed during Manipur assembly elections 2017, 32 (53%) MLAs were crorepatis.

25 (78%) out of 32 from BJP, 6 (86%) out of 7 from NPP, 5 (100%) out of 5 from INC, 5 (83%) out of 6 from JD(U), 5 (100%) out of 5 from NPF and 2 (67%) out of 3 Independent winning candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per winning candidates in the Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 is Rs 3.75 Crores. The average of assets per MLA in the Manipur Assembly Elections 2017 was Rs 2.16 crore.

The average assets per winning candidates for 32 BJP winning candidates is Rs 2.91 Crores, 7 NPP winning candidates is Rs 3.45 Crores, 6 JD(U) winning candidates is Rs 2.80 Crores, 5 NPF winning candidates is Rs 6.20 Crores, 5 INC winning candidates is Rs 4.38 Crores, 2 Kuki Peoples Alliance winning candidates is Rs 64.29 Lakhs and 3 Independent candidates have average assets worth Rs 12.22 Crore.

Other details:

26 (43%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 31 and 50 years while 34 (57%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

Out of 60 winning candidates analysed, 5 (8%) winning candidates are women. In 2017, out of 60 MLAs, 2 (3%) MLAs were women.

Comparative analysis:

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the Manipur assembly elections of 2022 is 35.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017 was Rs 1.61 crore.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2022: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2022 is Rs 3.31 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2017 to 2022: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 1.69 crore i.e. by 105%.

Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 15:27 [IST]