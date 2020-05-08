  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Aurangabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    14 migrants sleeping on railway track run over by goods train in Aurangabad; all dead

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: At least 14 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, police said.

    14 migrants sleeping on railway track run over by goods train in Aurangabad; all dead

    Two other labourers were injured in the tragic mishap which took place at 5.15 am under the Karmad Police station jurisdiction, an official said.

    According to PTI, the workers were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept off due to exhaustion.

    They were sleeping on rail tracks due to exhaustion when they were run over by the goods train coming from Jalna, an official at the Karmad police station told PTI.

    "The labourers, working in a steel factory in Jalna, left for their home state on foot last night. They came till Karmad and slept on tracks as they were tired," police officer Santosh Khetmalas said.

    Fourteen workers lost their lives in the mishap, while two others were injured, he said, adding three labourers who were also part of the group survived as they were sleeping some distance away from rail tracks. Further details are awaited, he said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "extremely anguished" at the death of 16 migrant workers, who were run over early this morning by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

    "During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Inquiry has been ordered," the Railway Ministry tweeted.

    Migrants who are returning to their home states face innumerable perils on the road, and such accidents have been reported before.

    Earlier, three workers - including a woman sleeping on the roadside - were crushed by a high-speed truck on Unhel-Mohanpura road in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh early on May 7.

    More AURANGABAD News

    Read more about:

    migrants aurangabad

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X