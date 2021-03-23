For Quick Alerts
13 killed as auto-rickshaw and bus collide in MP's Gwalior
India
Bhopal, Mar 23: At least 13 people were killed after an auto-rickshaw and a bus collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday morning, police said.
Injured people were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be critical, city superintendent of police (CSP) Ravi Bhadoriya said.
The incident comes nearly a week after two people were killed and three injured in a road accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.
Police are trying to identify the deceased.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to injured.