YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    13 killed as auto-rickshaw and bus collide in MP's Gwalior

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 23: At least 13 people were killed after an auto-rickshaw and a bus collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday morning, police said.

    13 killed as auto-rickshaw and bus collide in MPs Gwalior

    Injured people were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be critical, city superintendent of police (CSP) Ravi Bhadoriya said.

    Working on getting stronger every day: Tiger Woods returns to home, continuing recovery from car accident

    The incident comes nearly a week after two people were killed and three injured in a road accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

    Police are trying to identify the deceased.

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to injured.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X