13 killed as auto-rickshaw and bus collide in MP's Gwalior

Bhopal, Mar 23: At least 13 people were killed after an auto-rickshaw and a bus collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday morning, police said.

Injured people were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be critical, city superintendent of police (CSP) Ravi Bhadoriya said.

The incident comes nearly a week after two people were killed and three injured in a road accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

Police are trying to identify the deceased.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to injured.