COVID-19: New Zealand temporarily suspends entry for all travellers from India

Covaxin Or Covishield: Which COVID-19 vaccine is more effective?

1,26,789 fresh COVID-19 cases in India

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: India added 1,26,789 fresh Covid cases, setting another grim one-day record amid the second wave of infections. As many as 685 deaths took the overall death toll to 1,66,862.

While 59,258 people were discharged, the total number of recoveries reached 1,18,51,393. The number of active cases stands at 9,10,319.

As many as 25,26,77,379 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 7. Of these, 12,37,781 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Maharashtra recorded the highest daily count of 59,907 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 31,73,261 while 322 fatalities pushed the toll to 56,652

Covaxin Or Covishield: Which COVID-19 vaccine is more effective?

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here, and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus.

He had taken his first jab on March 1 at the hospital.

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in," he tweeted.