126 to 46 votes, India’s candidate secures key UN committee post

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: Vidisha Maitra, a career diplomat has been elected in a closely contested battle to a key United Nations Committee that controls both the financial and budgetary purse of the world body.

Maitra is posted as a first secretary in the permanent mission to the UN in New York. Maitra was elected to the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) by 126 to 46 votes.

India has served as a member of the committee since its inception in 1946. A place on the committee is considered to be coveted in nature. The win is also crucial as New Delhi is set to start a two year stint as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council next year.

The ACABQ performs key functions, which includes the examination of the budget submitted by the UN Secretary General to the General Assembly. It also advises the General Assembly on administrative and budgetary issues.

The committee also plays a key role in ensuring that resources of members states are used in an efficient manner. It further sees to it that the UN's mandates are properly funded. Maitra had served in various capacities in the Ministry of External Affairs before being posted in New York. She is an expert in strategic policy planning, research, defence acquisition, formulation and implementation of development assistance and infrastructure projects. She also specialises in investment, trade promotion as well as taxation issues.