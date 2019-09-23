  • search
    12-year-old girl raped by 30 men for 2 years in Kerala

    By
    |

    Malappuram, Sep 23: A minor girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of around 30 people for over two years in Kerala's Malappuram district.

    Representational Image

    The incident came to light when the locals alerted the PTA members of the school where she was studying and the teachers started noticing that the girl was often missing her classes.

    Following this, the school authorities decided to hand over the information to child-line authorities. Reportedly, when the volunteers at the child-line counselled the minor, she revealed horrific details of sexual harassment.

    Two people were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for raping the 12-year-old victim, they said. The police were alerted by the child helpline in the district.

    We registered a case yesterday and arrested the duo today, the investigating officer told PTI without divulging further details.

    Investigation revealed that the group of men had 'sexually assaulted' the girl over a period of two years. The police are also probing the role of the father.

    The girl has given her statement to the magistrate and has been shifted to a home, police said.

    Meanwhile, the accused have been booked under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and took two persons including father of the girl into custody.

