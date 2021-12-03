12 suspects of Omicron variant admitted to hospital in Delhi

Back to square one: Omicron set to badger tourism industry yet again

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 03: Twelve suspected to have contracted Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

Reports said that as many as 12 patients suspected to be infected with the Omicron variant hame been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital. Eight of the suspects were admitted today, while four others were shifted to hospital today.

2 were admitted after testing positive for COVID-19, while the test results for the rest are awaited.

Four of the passengers had come from UK, one from France and one from Netherlands. The samples of all four patients will be sent for genome sequencing today, ANI reported.

Two passengers who arrived at the Bangalore International Airport in November tested positive for the Omicron strain yesterday. Both patients are men and are aged 64 and 46, the Health Ministry said.

Their identities will not be revealed to protect their privacy, the ministry also said. One of the patients had however left Karnataka for Dubai before the results came out.

The ministry also said that all people who came in contact with them have been traced and are being tested.

The two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID-19 appropriate is needed, Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR said.

The government said that not organising mass gatherings will help in checking the spread of Omicron.

No severe symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported so far. All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied, Joint Secretary Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said.

V K Paul, member health NITI Aayog said that increased COVID-19 vaccine uptake is the needs of the hour. Do not delay in getting fully vaccinated, Paul also said.

The Omicron variant is being carefully examined and decisions will be taken on the basis of the same. It is an ongoing discussion with our technical and scientific circles, Paul also said.

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 13:18 [IST]