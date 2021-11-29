12 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for 'unruly' behaviour in Monsoon Session

New Delhi, Nov 29: Twelve Opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Winter Session due to their 'unruly behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Elamaram Kareem- CPM, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh - INC, Binoy Viswam CPI, Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri - TMC, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, Shiv Sena have suspended for remaining part of the current session.

How suspended MPs reacted?

"From Dist Court to Supreme Court, an accused is heard even there, lawyers are provided for them too, sometimes Govt officials are sent to take their version. Here our version wasn't taken," said Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"If you see the CCTV footage it has been recorded how male marshals were jostling female MPs. All of this on one side & your decision on the other? What kind of unparliamentary behaviour is this?," she added.

"This suspension is simply unfair and unjust. There were other members from other parties who created a ruckus but the chairman suspended me. PM Modi is doing just as he wishes since he enjoys a brute majority," said Chhaya Verma, Rajya Sabha member, INC.

"This is totally undemocratic; murder of democracy & Constitution. We've not been given the opportunity to be heard. This is a one-sided, biased, vindictive decision. Opposition parties haven't been consulted," said Congress MP Ripun Bora.

"Yes, we had protested in the last session. We had protested for the cause of farmers, the poor people and as Parliamentarians, it is our duty to raise the voices of the oppressed, deprived. If we don't raise the voices in Parliament, where will we do that?," he added.

What happened during monsoon session?

During the monsoon session, ugly scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha as opposition MPs climbed on the officials' table, waved black cloth and threw files when the House began a discussion on farmers' protest against new reform laws.

Several MPs stood on the table where the parliamentary staff sits right below the chair, while others crowded around it shouting anti-government slogans. A few members squatted on the tables for over one-and-half hours during which proceedings were adjourned multiple times.

However, the Opposition alleged that their MPs were roughed up by the security personnel.

The monsoon session of the Parliament has seen opposition MPs stall proceedings demanding discussions on the Pegasus snooping issue as well as on farmers' agitation and price rise.