12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs disqualified for abusing Speaker: Cooked up story says Fadnavis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, July 05: 12 MLAs of the BJP have been disqualified in Maharashtra on the allegation that they abused the speaker. BJP leader and former chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis said that the allegations are false.

The 12 MLAs will be suspended for a year for allegedly manhandling the Speaker in Chair of the Maharashtra Assembly, which began the monsoon session earlier today.

Fadnavis said that these allegations are false and a story is being created. No one from the BJP abused the Speaker, Fadnavis told reporters. He said that for the sake of the OBC reservations, they are ready to sacrifice more than 12 MLAs. He was referring to the OBC issue which is only of the key topic the BJP will flag during the Maharashtra Assembly's monsoon session.