12 hours before death, Puneeth Rajkumar had great time with celebs at Gurukiran’s birthday party [Viral video]

Bengaluru, Oct 30: Puneeth Rajkumar had met his close friends from the film industry and had a great time bonding with them just 12 hours before his death.

The Sandalwood's Power Star attended the birthday party of Gurukiran at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday evening. It had the presence of many big names from Sandalwood including Upendra, Ganesh, Ramesh Aravind, Mandya MP and actress Sumalatha, and Amoolya.

In one of the viral clips from the birthday celebration, Puneeth Rajkumar is heard singing 'Sum sumne nagthale' from Upendra's blockbuster film A. Uppi and Ganesh too join the chorus.

The clip has now gone viral.

Speaking to a channel, Anirudh Jatkar, who had attended the wedding, expressed his shock over the death and said that the actor, who is fondly called as Appu, had a lot of fun and they had a lovely time spending together at the party.

Just a few days ago, Puneeth Rajkumar attended the pre-release function of Bhajarangi 2 where he had met many others from Sandalwood including Yash. He had danced for the title track from the film along with Shivanna and Rocking Star.

In a span of a few days, the Power Star had interacted with most of his friends and well-wishers.

On Friday around 11 am, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest.

"He, along with his wife Ashwini, walked into my clinic. He said he had a little weakness. His blood pressure was 150/92, which is normal. He was sweating a bit. When I asked about the sweating, he said it was normal as he had exercised and had come straight from the gym," Dr. B Ramana Rao, actor's personal physician, said.

He added, "He did not complain of pain, and his heart beat was normal. His lungs were clear. He said he had done his routine exercise, boxing, and had taken a little extra steam."

However, the ECG showed that there was little strain in the ECG.

Meanwhile, his last rites will be performed on Saturday. His body has been kept at the Kanteerava Stadium for the pubic homage.

Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 13:42 [IST]