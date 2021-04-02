12 hour curfew in Pune: Hotels to remain shut, only home delivery allowed

Saibaba temple appeals to devotees to come in civilised attire

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, Apr 02: Authorities in Pune have ordered a 12 hour curfew starting tomorrow at 6 pm to 6 am for a period of one week. A review of the order is scheduled for next Friday.

Pune Divisional Commissioner, Saurabh Rao said that religious place, hopes and bars, shopping malls and movie theatres will be closed. Home delivery of food, medicines and other essential services will be allowed during this period.

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray will be taking a review of the situation and is likely to announce stricter restrictions. He will be addressing the state at 8.30 pm today.

With the renewed wave of COVID-19, Pune is the worst affected cities in the country. Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 8,011 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative count to 5,42,422, a health official said.

This is for the second consecutive day the district has recorded more than 8,000 cases.

On Wednesday, the district had reported 8,605 new infection cases, its biggest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

Its fatality count reached 10,039 as 65 patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

"Of the total number of new cases, 4,103 were reported from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the caseload has gone up to 2,73,446," the official said.

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune city''s neighbouring industrial township, reported 2,113 new cases, which pushed its overall count to 1,42,251.

A total of 2,077 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district, the official added.