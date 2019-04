12 coaches of Howrah-Delhi express derail: No casualties reported

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kanpur, Apr 20: Twelve coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Express have derailed and 4 overturned near Kanpur today. All passengers have been evacuated and no casualties have been reported.

The coaches derailed at around 1 am on Saturday around 15 kilometres away from Kanpur. The injured have been taken to hospital.

UP: Six coaches of empty rake derail in Rampur

Rescue operations have been carried out and no casualties have been reported. Buses have been arranged to take the passengers to the Kanpur Central. Railway authorities said that they arranged a train for passengers from Kanpur to Delhi.

ANI while quoting Indian Railways spokesperson Smita Vats Sharma said that an accident relief train and medical equipment had been sent to the accident site.

Kanpur Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Dr.murli Manohar Joshi BJP Winner 4,74,712 57% 2,22,946 Sriprakash Jaiswal INC Runner Up 2,51,766 30% 0 2009 Sri Prakash Jaiswal INC Winner 2,14,988 42% 18,906 Satish Mahana BJP Runner Up 1,96,082 38% 0 2004 Shriprakash Jaiswal INC Winner 2,11,109 34% 5,638 Satya Dev Pachauri BJP Runner Up 2,05,471 33% 0 1999 Sriprakash Jaiswal INC Winner 2,93,610 46% 34,459 Jagat Veer Singh Drone BJP Runner Up 2,59,151 41% 0 1998 Jagat Veer Singh Dron BJP Winner 3,35,996 49% 1,36,009 Surendra Mohan Agarwal SP Runner Up 1,99,987 29% 0 1996 Jagatveer Singh Dron BJP Winner 2,97,550 52% 1,51,090 Subhashini Ali CPM Runner Up 1,46,460 26% 0 1991 Jagatveer Singh Bron BJP Winner 1,93,275 48% 1,13,621 R.n. Pathak INC Runner Up 79,654 20% 0 1989 Subhashini Ali CPM Winner 1,74,438 41% 56,587 Jagat Vir Singh BJP Runner Up 1,17,851 28% 0 1984 Naresh Chandra Chaturvedi INC Winner 2,14,160 57% 1,37,369 Sayed Shahabuddin JNP Runner Up 76,791 20% 0 1980 Arif Mohammad Khan INC(I) Winner 1,63,230 45% 75,181 Maqbool Husain Kureshi JNP Runner Up 88,049 25% 0 1977 Manohar Lal BLD Winner 2,69,629 71% 1,74,289 Naresh Chandra Chaturvedi INC Runner Up 95,340 25% 0 1971 S. M. Banerjee IND Winner 1,48,845 61% 89,199 Babu Ram Shukla BJS Runner Up 59,646 24% 0 1967 S.m. Banerji IND Winner 77,882 32% 6,517 G. Dutt INC Runner Up 71,365 30% 0 1962 S. M. Banerjee IND Winner 1,39,039 53% 58,105 Bejoy Kumar Sinha INC Runner Up 80,934 31% 0 1957 S. M. Banerjee IND Winner 87,612 49% 16,624 Surya Prasad Awasthi INC Runner Up 70,988 40% 0 + More Details