11th round of India-China military commander level talks likely to be held on Friday

New Delhi, Apr 08: The next round of the Indo-China military commander level talks are likely to take place on Friday. This would be the 11th round of the military commander level talks between the two sides.

While the Indian side is ready for talks on April 9, a confirmation from the Chinese side is awaited, officials familiar with the developments tell OneIndia.

The talks would focus solely on the forward movement in disengagement of the armies in the Gogra Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh. The last time the military commanders met was on February 22. At the meeting both sides agreed to resolve outstanding issues.

Apart from the disengagement at the Gogra Hot Springs the two sides would also discuss restoration of patrolling rights in the Depsang Bulge area.

Last month, India said that it expects China to work with it through the existing bi-lateral consultation mechanisms between their diplomats and military commanders to ensure early completion of the disengagement process in the remaining areas in easter Ladakh to allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces.

At the 10th round of the senior commanders'' meeting last month, India is learnt to have insisted on a faster disengagement process in areas such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang to defuse tension in the region.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Subsequently, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 in Galwan Valley, an incident that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in over four decades. Eight months after the confrontation, China admitted that its four soldiers were killed in the fight.