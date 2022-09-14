11 die, 25 injured in minibus accident in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Sep 14: As many as 11 people died and 26 others were injured in a minibus accident in Sawjian area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Wednesday.

The injured have been rushed to Mandi hospital for treatment, Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif told news agency ANI.

The accident took place while the bus was on its way to Mandi from Sawjian. The rescue operation by the Indian Army is underway.

President Draupadi Murmu expressed her condolence on Twitter. She wrote, "The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured."

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, mourned the loss of lives in the accident. He tweeted, "Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased."

He also directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured.