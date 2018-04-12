11 dead as heavy rain creates havoc in Rajasthan

At least 11 people were killed as incessant rain battered Rajasthan on Wednesday night. Seven people died in Dholpur, while five others died in Bharatpur. More than 100 people got injured during the dust storm and rainfall in the two districts.

The death toll in Dholpur was seven till Thursday morning, but with four more succumbing to their injuries, it has increased to 11, confirmed Dholpur SDM. Meanwhile, the death toll is expected to increase.

"Most of these deaths happened due to collapse of houses in the storm. At most of the places victims were sleeping," said a senior officer of Dholpur district administration.

The heavy rainfall also affected railway services where trees fell down on the tracks. "The Dholpur-Bharatpur rail route remained closed for almost 2 hours and it was restored by 1 am on Thursday," said a railway officer reports Times of India.

There were reports of fire due to a short circuit in seven houses, where four people died. Several main streets were waterlogged in Dholpur and train traffic was also affected on the Agra-Dholpur line.

Of late, rain and storms hit the northern belt of the country as pre-monsoon conditions set in. Rain and hailstorm in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have damaged the ripe wheat and other rabi crops ready for harvest.

The Indian Meteorological Department had forecast the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm in eastern Rajasthan for Wednesday. As per the forecast, the harsh weather conditions will continue till Friday.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

