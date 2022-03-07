11,000 Russian forces killed since Invasion began: Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: Why France's Macron is the only world leader Putin is willing to speak to

New Delhi, Mar 7: Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday announced the details of casualties in its ongoing war against Russia, saying that a total of 11,000 Russian forces were killed till today.

As per data, 999 armoured vehicles of different types, 46 aircraft, 68 helicopters, 290 tanks, 117 artillery pieces and 50 MLRs were hit during the combat apart from the aforementioned deaths in the war, so far.

Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 454 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs and 23 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Russia declared war against Ukraine on February 24, just three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on day 11 of Russia's war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities and a second attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed as the besieged port city was shelled. Ukrainian officials said the attacks disrupted what was supposed to have been a cease-fire at the time that a pro-Russian official had said safe-passage corridors were to open.

The number of Ukrainians forced from their country increased to 1.5 million, and the Kremlin's rhetoric grew, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the next round of talks between the warring parties on Monday.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 16:51 [IST]