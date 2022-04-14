10th and 11th edition of the status paper on government debt released

Taking load of some ministers, scores of new entrants expected at Cabinet reshuffle

New Delhi, Apr 14: The Central Government today released the Tenth and Eleventh Edition of the Status Paper on the Government Debt. It provides a detailed analysis of the overall debt position of the government.

This paper enhances transparency by providing a detailed account of debt operations during the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 and an assessment of the health of the public debt portfolio based on internationally accepted debt performance indicators. The government's debt portfolio is characterised by prudent risk profile.

Conventional indicators of debt sustainability which is Debt/ GDP ratio, interest payment to revenue receipts and shares of short-term debt in total debt indicate that the debt profile of the government is comfortably placed in terms of debt sustainability parameters. The Paper also includes a chapter on Medium Term Debt Management Strategy of the Central Government.

The Centre has been bringing-out an Annual Status Paper on government Debt since 2010-11.

