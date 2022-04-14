YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10th and 11th edition of the status paper on government debt released

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 14: The Central Government today released the Tenth and Eleventh Edition of the Status Paper on the Government Debt. It provides a detailed analysis of the overall debt position of the government.

    10th and 11th edition of the status paper on government debt released

    This paper enhances transparency by providing a detailed account of debt operations during the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 and an assessment of the health of the public debt portfolio based on internationally accepted debt performance indicators. The government's debt portfolio is characterised by prudent risk profile.

    Conventional indicators of debt sustainability which is Debt/ GDP ratio, interest payment to revenue receipts and shares of short-term debt in total debt indicate that the debt profile of the government is comfortably placed in terms of debt sustainability parameters. The Paper also includes a chapter on Medium Term Debt Management Strategy of the Central Government.

    The Centre has been bringing-out an Annual Status Paper on government Debt since 2010-11.

    More CENTRAL GOVERNMENT News  

    Read more about:

    central government

    Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X